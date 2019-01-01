New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Matz Strikes Again With Annual Charitable Bowling Event
by: John Jackson — Mets Merized Online 13s
Good morning Mets fans! Steven Matz hosted his second annual bowling event "Strikes With Steven" on Thursday night in Manhattan. The event was for his charity Tru32 which helps provide scholarship
Some notable NL East MiLB FAs... Ray-Patrick Didder, Braves Gabriel Guerrero, Marlins Ervin Santana, Mets Shane Robinson, Phillies Greg Holland, Nationals Full list: https://t.co/0cfQ04FGisBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: MLB Rumor Roundup: Cole Hamels’ Future Plans https://t.co/6GQ2MUPgMv #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
This is insane. And it involves the former Mets GM.I just can’t get over how this story keeps getting more and more absurd https://t.co/ywgo7ZzUgz https://t.co/z3GGswFHmiBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Steven Matz, speaking at his "Strikes with Steven" event, said Carlos Beltran called him this week and he is excited to play under Beltran. Matz: "Him being a leader and not too far removed from (being) a player, I feel like he understands how a good clubhouse can function."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Former #RedSox GM Ben Cherington has emerged as a candidate to be the #Pirates’ new head of baseball operations, sources tell The Athletic. Cherington, 45, was the Sox GM from Oct. 2011 to Aug. 2015, and has been the #BlueJays’ VP of baseball operations since Sept. 2016.Blogger / Podcaster
Only two @Mets position players in franchise history have recorded three seasons with a bWAR of 6.0 or better: David Wright (2007-08, 2012) & Edgardo Alfonzo (1997, 99-00), who turns 46 today. @MetsMerized @fonzy9 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
