New York Mets

Mets Merized
Steven-matz-3

Morning Briefing: Matz Strikes Again With Annual Charitable Bowling Event

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 13s

Good morning Mets fans! Steven Matz hosted his second annual bowling event "Strikes With Steven" on Thursday night in Manhattan. The event was for his charity Tru32 which helps provide scholarship

Tweets