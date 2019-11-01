New York Mets

Mets Merized


Carlos Beltran Understands Edwin Diaz’s Mets Experience

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 1m

In 2004, Carlos Beltran was one of the best players in baseball. Between his time with the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros, he hit .267/.367/.548 with 36 doubles, nine triples, 38 homers, 1

