New York Mets

Metsblog
46564348_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso snubbed as Braves' Freddie Freeman wins Silver Slugger

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

Freddie Freeman of the Braves won the National League Silver Slugger award at first base, given annually to the player in each league deemed the best hitter at each position.

Tweets