Mets' Pete Alonso snubbed as Braves' Freddie Freeman wins Silver Slugger
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 8m
Freddie Freeman of the Braves won the National League Silver Slugger award at first base, given annually to the player in each league deemed the best hitter at each position.
