New York Mets

The Mets Police
48107986_thumbnail

The Top 5 James Bond Villains

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Hey since it’s quiet I thought I’d rank James Bond Villains   ODDJOB This villain is great in that he has a hat that can kill you.  Cool look, cool gimmick. 2. JAWS This is the James Bond Villain of our youth.  Cool gimmick, cool look, and you were...

Tweets