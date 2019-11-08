New York Mets

Hey, now we kinda know what Baseball Operations Expert Jessica Mendoza Does for the Mets!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I know we’ve all been wondering what Baseball Operations Expert Jessica Mendoza does for the Mets and now we know.  She does THIS!  Whatever this is. Also she wears #2. Awesome day at instructs with the @Mets! Loved teaching and talking to this...

