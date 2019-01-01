New York Mets
New York Mets: Jeff McNeil Year in Review
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1m
Jeff McNeil carried over his successful 2018 season into 2019 for the New York Mets. The sophomore slump was non-existent for McNeil.
