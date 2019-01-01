New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Carlos Beltran’s smart and refreshing take on analytics
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 35s
The Mets followed the trend in baseball by hiring a manager who is open to using analytics. But Carlos Beltran takes it to a higher level...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @drewsilv: Toward the end of our Hot Stove Preview podcast, @djshort and I discussed a possible Gregorius + Ozuna offseason for the Reds: https://t.co/TubmIAkvlp https://t.co/ajNWE5AlCSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I agreeI miss when NBA teams wore home white uniforms, and road colors. It's been a few years this way, and it still doesn't feel right.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The club and coach have agreed to part https://t.co/rPDVeh4l3LBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why would anyone buy Mets tickets? Buy yourself a nice giant TV.Blogger / Podcaster
-
How to get through Bye-mageddon https://t.co/szHZI9wYFPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets