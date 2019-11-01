New York Mets

Mets Merized
48132275_thumbnail

MLB Rumor Roundup: Cubs Might Look To Retool

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

Cubs moving All-Star catcherAccording to Jeff Passan of ESPN, multiple teams are in the belief that the Chicago Cubs could look to deal All-Star catcher Willson Contreras this offseason. With ne

Tweets