Sterling or Scully: John Sterling…well you just have to see this

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Here’s a warning to Gary Cohen.  You start calling home runs by wrote, this can happen to you. It’s to the track, to the wall, it’s outta here!  Oh wait… Verdict:  Sterling Sterling or Scully: Vin Scully's last call at Dodger Stadium is a walk-off

