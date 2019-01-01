New York Mets

Metsblog
48142361_thumbnail

Former Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon is getting in shape this offseason

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

The 46-year-old Colon, who played for the Mets from 2014 to 2017, has yet to officially retire from the MLB, despite not pitching since 2018 with the Texas Rangers.

Tweets