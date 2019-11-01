New York Mets
Mets Interviewing Jeremy Hefner For Pitching Coach
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 8m
The Mets are reportedly interviewing Jeremy Hefner for pitching coach, according to a recent report from Marc Carig of The Athletic.Hefner has connections to the Mets, as he pitched 50 games
