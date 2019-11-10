New York Mets

Rising Apple
48156005_thumbnail

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes puts a wrinkle in the roster planning

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

Uncertainty about the health of Yoenis Cespedes will provide the New York Mets with an added challenge in navigating this offseason. Remember Yoenis Cesped...

Tweets