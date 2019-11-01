New York Mets

Mets Merized
48157934_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Nicholas Castellanos, RF

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6m

Nicholas CastellanosPosition: RFBats/Throws: R/RAge: March 4, 1992 (27)Traditional Stats: .289/.337/.525, 58 2B, 3 3B, 27 HR, 73 RBIs, 143 K; 664 PAAdvanced Stats: 121 wRC+, .

Tweets