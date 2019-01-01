New York Mets
Pete Alonso vs. Aaron Judge: Baseball brains weigh in on the future of the Mets and Yankees stars
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
When it comes to the Mets' Pete Alonso and the Yankees' Aaron Judge... who's better? Where will their careers end up? SNY asked some baseball brains to talk about the similarities and differences between the sluggers.
