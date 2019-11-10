New York Mets
Mets set to interview Jeremy Hefner for pitching coach job
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post
The Mets are looking at a former player in their search for a new pitching coach. The team is scheduled to interview Jeremy Hefner on Monday for its pitching coach job, according to The Athletic.
