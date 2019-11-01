New York Mets

Mets 360
Alonso-degrom

Who had the better year, Pete Alonso or Jacob deGrom?

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 10s

We’ve dissected the bullpen, lamented the defense and been exasperated about the manager. But today let’s celebrate the two cornerstones of what went right in 2019. The Mets got outstanding seasons…

Tweets