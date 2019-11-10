New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Darryl Strawberry’s Rookie of the Year advice for Pete Alonso
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 3m
Only one Mets position player has ever won the NL Rookie of the Year Award. In 1983 the Baseball Writers’ Association of America selected Darryl Strawberry as their winner. That award boosted
Tweets
-
New Post: MMO Mailbag: What Prospects Should We Be Excited For in 2020? https://t.co/QLrLA5Eixd #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsFarmReport: “He’s a lean-built outfielder. His body’s going to fill out really well. He’s a big kid, a lean, athletic looking kid who’s going to develop physically — the type of ideal body that we like.” Special Assistant to the GM Omar Minaya is excited about Alexander Ramirez’s potential. https://t.co/lTauHUUkeRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Favorite player in the league right now. So much fun.Lamar Jackson is a superhero. (via @NFL) https://t.co/hDk4uPmADvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That one play was like a Yahtzee for Adams. Sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, touchdown, Deion dance.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
At least Jones didn't fumble the exchange on that handoff to Jamal. Wtf?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets