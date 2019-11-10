New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Zack Wheeler Debate Kicks off the Hot Stove
by: LYONS RADIO NETWORK — Talkin' Mets 4m
Show Notes Why the starting pitching impacts improving other areas. The pros and cons of Zack Wheeler. Who is available? Who is the best option? Seth Lugo and how he might be the best option. Justin Toscano of the Record joins the show to talk about...
Tweets
-
New Post: MMO Mailbag: What Prospects Should We Be Excited For in 2020? https://t.co/QLrLA5Eixd #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsFarmReport: “He’s a lean-built outfielder. His body’s going to fill out really well. He’s a big kid, a lean, athletic looking kid who’s going to develop physically — the type of ideal body that we like.” Special Assistant to the GM Omar Minaya is excited about Alexander Ramirez’s potential. https://t.co/lTauHUUkeRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Favorite player in the league right now. So much fun.Lamar Jackson is a superhero. (via @NFL) https://t.co/hDk4uPmADvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That one play was like a Yahtzee for Adams. Sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, touchdown, Deion dance.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
At least Jones didn't fumble the exchange on that handoff to Jamal. Wtf?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets