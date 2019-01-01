New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
IBWAA Names Yates, Hendricks Top Relievers
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 5m
Yates was the easy winner in the National League, collecting 537 points. Josh Hader was second with 250 points and Will Smith was third with 106 points. I voted that way, too.
Tweets
-
Straw is the only other Mets position player to win Rookie of Year award that Alonso will win tomorrow night https://t.co/G1LpZ3PeomBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Expecting big things from Amed Rosario in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/pFwvsKDeLIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rajai Davis’ Mets story began with an Uber ride from Syracuse to Flushing and included two big hits. https://t.co/vKQ7Hv3q0FBlogger / Podcaster
-
These former #Mets relievers could help fill out the bullpen next season #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/wBsvtCfJnMBlogger / Podcaster
-
These #Mets prospects could make a difference in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/HoJSs0zdloBlogger / Podcaster
-
Searching for stolen bases in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/iWJAJAwP4gBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets