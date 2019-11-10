New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rajai Davis’ Mets tenure featured two big hits and one long Uber ride
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17s
Davis had two very memorable moments in orange and blue.
Tweets
-
Straw is the only other Mets position player to win Rookie of Year award that Alonso will win tomorrow night https://t.co/G1LpZ3PeomBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Expecting big things from Amed Rosario in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/pFwvsKDeLIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rajai Davis’ Mets story began with an Uber ride from Syracuse to Flushing and included two big hits. https://t.co/vKQ7Hv3q0FBlogger / Podcaster
-
These former #Mets relievers could help fill out the bullpen next season #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/wBsvtCfJnMBlogger / Podcaster
-
These #Mets prospects could make a difference in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/HoJSs0zdloBlogger / Podcaster
-
Searching for stolen bases in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/iWJAJAwP4gBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets