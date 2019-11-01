New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Should Cut Ties with Ramos, Sign Grandal This Winter
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 5m
Last offseason, the Mets tried to sign free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a reported four-year, $60 million deal, which the catcher declined.Instead, Grandal took a one-year deal with the M
Tweets
-
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/PV8Xt55IZY Heard #Pirates are down to final 3 for their GM job that includes former #RedSox GM Ben Cherington and #Brewers asst GM Matt Arnold. #BlueJaysBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/PV8Xt55IZY Heard #Pirates are down to final 3 for their GM job that includes former #RedSox GM Ben Cherington and #Brewers asst GM Matt Arnold. #BlueJaysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Waiters has subsequently been suspended for 10 games by the Heat. Great job by my friend @AndySlater on gummygate.UPDATE: Dion Waiters is the Heat player who had medical emergency on team plane, I’ve confirmed. Waiters overdosed on “gummies,” sources say, and was passed out when plane landed. He had a seizure when he was finally woken up, I’m told. Waiters was listed out tonight (illness)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @brianpmangan: According to FiveThirtyEight's own data (available on github), Biden has over 50,000 mentions on cable news since May. Sanders is third, with 15,590. Warren is second, with 17,019. Would be a shame if this went viral and embarrassed Nate. #Bernie2020 #Warren2020 https://t.co/15RwreNL7gBlogger / Podcaster
-
Might just post this tonight instead. Stay tuned.We held our annual @The7LineArmy home package members meeting last night. Home/away/minors 2020 game dates will be posted tomorrow along with a couple fun giveaways. #LGMSuper Fan
-
RT @TheBowieCat: boomers: snowflake millenials: ok boomer boomers: this is illegal discriminationBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets