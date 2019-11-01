Turkeys Are Todd Frazier’s Latest Enemy

Fire Edgardo Alfonzo. Hire Carlos Beltran. Let’s not pretend that there is any coherent strategy here. It’s a 🎪

In an Instagram post, Edgardo Alfonzo says the Mets' decision not to retain him was because "the new regime simply wants their own people in the system." Alfonzo indicated that his preference is to get a job elsewhere, rather than stay with the Mets in an ambassador role.