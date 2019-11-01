New York Mets

nj.com
48188026_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankee is ‘frontrunner’ to be Giants manager - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The San Francisco Giants are replacing manager Bruce Bochy, who walked away from the club following the 2019 season. Bochy won three World Series titles (2010, 2012, 2014) with the Giants.

Tweets