Carlos Gomez finally made his long-awaited Flushing return and was fun in limited action

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 18s

Gomez found his way back to the team that he debuted with in 2007.

    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 2m
    Andy Martino
    A rival GM predicted Mets will hire pitching coach candidate Jeremy Hefner, and said he wanted Hefner too but it didn’t work out
    Minors
    keith Hernandez @keithhernandez 12m
    Hadji joined us for lunch! Has he got the life?!
    TV / Radio Personality
    SNY @SNYtv 15m
    TV / Radio Network
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 16m
    I am on record saying I’d rather find the next Daniel Hudson than pay market value for Daniel Hudson. #Mets
    Andy Martino
    You’re going to see a lot of tweets this week about teams meeting with agents for x player. It’s routine and not a huge deal. In that context we relay Mets are meeting today with agency that reps Wheeler and (more interesting to me) Daniel Hudson. Hudson should command 2 years
    Minors
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 17m
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    New York Mets @Mets 26m
    Honoring our nation’s veterans today and everyday. Thank you to all who have served. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay
    Official Team Account
