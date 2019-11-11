New York Mets

Mets 360
48191804_thumbnail

Monday catch-all thread (11/11/19)

by: Other Mets 360 3m

At the risk of jinxing him, Pete Alonso will be named Rookie of the Year later today. He joins five previous Mets to win the award. They are: Tom Seaver, 1967 Jon Matlack, 1972 Darryl Strawberry, 1…

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 2m
    Andy Martino
    A rival GM predicted Mets will hire pitching coach candidate Jeremy Hefner, and said he wanted Hefner too but it didn’t work out
    Minors
  • profile photo
    keith Hernandez @keithhernandez 12m
    Hadji joined us for lunch! Has he got the life?!
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 15m
    RT @martinonyc: You’re going to see a lot of tweets this week about teams meeting with agents for x player. It’s routine and not a huge deal. In that context we relay Mets are meeting today with agency that reps Wheeler and (more interesting to me) Daniel Hudson. Hudson should command 2 years
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 16m
    I am on record saying I’d rather find the next Daniel Hudson than pay market value for Daniel Hudson. #Mets
    Andy Martino
    You’re going to see a lot of tweets this week about teams meeting with agents for x player. It’s routine and not a huge deal. In that context we relay Mets are meeting today with agency that reps Wheeler and (more interesting to me) Daniel Hudson. Hudson should command 2 years
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 17m
    You’re going to see a lot of tweets this week about teams meeting with agents for x player. It’s routine and not a huge deal. In that context we relay Mets are meeting today with agency that reps Wheeler and (more interesting to me) Daniel Hudson. Hudson should command 2 years
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 26m
    Honoring our nation’s veterans today and everyday. Thank you to all who have served. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay
    Official Team Account
  • More Mets Tweets