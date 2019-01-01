New York Mets

The Top 10 Mets moments of 2019

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 38s

From Pete Alonso’s record-breaking feats to a pair of improbable winning streaks, the Mets’ 2019 campaign was not without its share of dramatics. Below are the 10 most memorable moments from the season: 1\. Home-run history Sept. 28 vs. ATL To cap...

