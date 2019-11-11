New York Mets
Press release: Mets announce Metsgiving initiatives | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 11, 2019 -- The New York Mets announced today the return of their MetsGiving initiative, which encompasses a series of programs in November and December that focuses on helping the community during the holiday season. The...
