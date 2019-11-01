New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rookie of the Year Today, World Series Tomorrow?
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 57s
Tonight, Pete Alonso is going to be named the National League Rookie of the Year. The only question right now is whether or not it will be unanimous. Considering Jacob deGrom wasn’t a unanimo…
Tweets
-
RT @SNYtv: Here's how every pitcher reacted to giving up each of @Pete_Alonso20's 53 taters 😳Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mills has officially declined comment.Steve Mills and Scott Perry were at practice. They did not approach the media, despite our doleful stares.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GJoyce9: Fizdale: "I own my own crap. This team is my responsibility and if they're not playing up to that level, I take full responsibility for that." Said he doesn't feel any more pressure today than yesterday because of Mills/Perry comments.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GJoyce9: After meeting with the media, Fizdale went over to talk with Steve Mills and Scott Perry. They shared a few laughs. https://t.co/qiUTJt5sFrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steve Mills and Scott Perry were at practice. They did not approach the media, despite our doleful stares.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: MMO Free Agent Profile: Chris Martin, RHP https://t.co/GP4sM25Ych #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets