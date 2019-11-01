New York Mets

nj.com
48203042_thumbnail

Ex-Yankee, Met Todd Frazier escalates fight against Toms River’s wild turkey problem - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Former New York Yankees and New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier continued escalating his fight against the wild turkeys rampaging his hometown of Toms River.

Tweets