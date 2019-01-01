New York Mets

Metsblog
48205955_thumbnail

Chris Fetter has become 'strong candidate' for Mets' pitching coach job

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 58s

After meeting with the Mets in at MLB's GM Meetings in Scottsdale on Monday, Chris Fetter has emerged as a 'strong candidate,' according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Tweets