FLUSHING, N.Y., November 11, 2019 -- New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso tonight was named the 2019 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). Alonso received 29 of 30 first-place...

