Pete Alonso, Yordan Alvarez win Rookie of the Year awards - Sports Illustrated
by: Ben Pickman — Sports Illustrated 4m
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez took home the National League and American League Rookie of the Year Awards on Monday.
