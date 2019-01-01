New York Mets
Pete Alonso Wins 2019 NL Rookie of the Year Award over Soroka and Tatis Jr.
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 3m
After an incredible first season in the majors, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was named the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday. Alonso beat out finalists Mike Soroka and Fernando Tatis Jr...
