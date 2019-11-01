New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso Wins Rookie of the Year in Rout
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 1m
In what many in the sport considered a foregone conclusion, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was voted National League Rookie-of-the-Year for 2019 by the Baseball Writers’ Association of
Tweets
-
I absolutely believe he will.Pete Alonso: "One day, I want to win a Gold Glove. I'm not going to settle. I'm going to work toward that."TV / Radio Personality
-
Early on in my chemo todd frazier told me I could beat this constantly and his words of support I will never forget. And leadership at espn were always so supportive. And my girlfriend michelle all I can say to her is each day I fall in love with her all over again.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
As previously reported, Betances expects to be back to a normal offseason by December.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Cameron MaybinBetances, Hudson or otherwise, Mets will be players on relief market. And CFBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Brodie Van Wagenen Gives Wilson Ramos Vote Of Confidence https://t.co/bHWVzH9qId #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Pete Alonso: "One day, I want to win a Gold Glove. I'm not going to settle. I'm going to work toward that."Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets