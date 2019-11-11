New York Mets

Congrats to NL Rookie Of The Year Thunder Pete Alonso of the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

As I tell my children, always celebrate the good days as you don’t always get them.  Congrats to Thunder Pete Alonso (that’s what Gary Cohen and I call him)! Pete had an UNBELIEVABLE season in which he hit an OFF THE CHART number of home runs, in a...

