Oswalt is the only one of the three with an option left. That however is down the list of issues I have with the plan here.

Deesha In addition to David Peterson, a 24-year-old lefty the Mets signed as their 2017 first-round draft pick and made 24 starts for Binghamton last season, Brodie Van Wagenen mentioned Chris Flexen, Corey Oswalt and Walker Lockett as pitchers who can provide rotation depth in 2020.