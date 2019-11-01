New York Mets

Why Mets’ Pete Alonso didn’t win NL Rookie of the Year unanimously | Writer explains dissing - nj.com

Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit a rookie record 53 homers in 2019.

Tweets

    D.J. Short @djshort 8m
    Dom Smith has been class all the way. Almost wish the NL had the DH so there was a spot for him to stick around. Almost.
    Steve Gelbs
    Pete Alonso garnered the respect of his teammates about as quickly as any rookie I’ve ever seen. After he won Rookie of the Year, a few of them had something to say: https://t.co/OjYTXeMydO
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Jeffrey Paternostro @jeffpaternostro 10m
    Oswalt is the only one of the three with an option left. That however is down the list of issues I have with the plan here.
    Deesha
    In addition to David Peterson, a 24-year-old lefty the Mets signed as their 2017 first-round draft pick and made 24 starts for Binghamton last season, Brodie Van Wagenen mentioned Chris Flexen, Corey Oswalt and Walker Lockett as pitchers who can provide rotation depth in 2020.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 12m
    RT @instreamsports: The single-season home run record is 73. Alonso came within 28% of that as a rookie. Gooden achieved 1.69 FIP as a rookie. Soroka’s FIP? 3.45, over 50% away. Combining bWAR/fWAR/WARP, Alonso comes out ahead. Any 1st place vote for Soroka is either ill-informed or disingenuous.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    SNY @SNYtv 13m
    Counting down the most impressive moments of Pete Alonso's historic 2019 NL Rookie of the Year campaign 🏆 https://t.co/gGyO3V4Z0x
    TV / Radio Network
    Jeffrey Paternostro @jeffpaternostro 14m
    It is in fact on the Patreon now
    Craig Goldstein
    We walked through our award picks on the pod, which should be up by tomorrow. I also broke the news that I finally got my hands on topo chico with a twist of lime and with a twist of grapefruit. https://t.co/ktUZ5Kj4gO
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 15m
    I’m a noted breaking ball hitter.
    Deesha
    Asked about his picture-cropping mishap last week, Brodie Van Wagenen joked and said: "See, every now and then I sort of put little curveballs out for everybody." https://t.co/PbKKf5oFCc
    Beat Writer / Columnist
