UN-Congratulations to Vulgar Pete Alonso

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

This tweet from the Mets annoys me.  They are allowing their own branding to be hijacked with vulgarity.  I refuse to support LFGM culture and cannot align myself with Vulgar Pete.  Warning: Adult Content Below. TO: #Mets Fans FROM: @Pete_Alonso20...

