New York Mets

The Mets Police
48211529_thumbnail

These reports make me think Wags sounded kinda jerky tonight

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Not sure any of this makes me like Wags any more than I already don’t. Six months after Yoenis Cespedes’ surgery to repair his ankle fractures, Brodie Van Wagenen said it is still “too early to tell” his status for 2020. Asked how often he talks to...

Tweets