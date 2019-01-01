New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Pete Alonso on goals moving forward: 'I want to help the New York Mets win a World Series'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 24s
Just moments after being named the NL Rookie of the Year, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso joined SNY's Baseball Night in New York to talk about his historic first season as big leaguer.
Tweets
-
Kickers often get the “you had one job” treatment from the people who couldn’t kick a soccer ball into a net from 10 yards outBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The question looming over this Mets offseason is the same question that looms over all of their offseasons: How much money are they willing to spend? Story: https://t.co/dtcKpgmb5HBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Rookie of the Year is just the first milestone Pete Alonso hopes to achieve: "I want to help the New York Mets win a World Series" https://t.co/6rO4rRBu8zTV / Radio Network
-
Here’s a dissenting opinion in favor of the logic behind the stray Soroka vote @KenDavidoffTruly respectful disagreement here. Andrew makes a strong case for his Soroka vote. #Mets #Braves https://t.co/H6CvJ3lHswBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wilson!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Russell Wilson is just ridiculous.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets