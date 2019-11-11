New York Mets

New York Post
48212864_thumbnail

Mets facing daunting Pete Alonso task they must complete

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 2m

This is only the start for the Polar Bear Express. Now it is up to the Mets to keep this Amazin’ Pete Alonso train rolling. Alonso was named the NL Rookie of the Year on Monday night by the Baseball

Tweets