New York Mets

New York Post
48213765_thumbnail

Why Mets’ catching upgrade likely won’t include Yasmani Grandal

by: Mike Puma New York Post 52s

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Any upgrade at catcher this offseason by the Mets will likely entail pursuing a veteran who can be paired with Wilson Ramos. The high end of the catching market includes Yasmani

Tweets