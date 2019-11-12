New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Pete Alonso is living the good life in new commercial following Rookie of the Year win - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder @MattSnyderCBS Nov 12, 2019 at 11:41 am ET • 1 min read — CBS Sports 3m
Alonso's dream season concluded with some hardware
Tweets
-
If you're into soccer, this is interesting. A new team in NYC.The Boro with endless passion for ⚽️ has a team to call its own #QBFC is here! https://t.co/VX5XzbMNKX https://t.co/EaFzYFLO9bBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Announce Metsgiving Initiatives https://t.co/OqpWJ3KYYQ #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
As humble as they come https://t.co/DXVyIuyGkXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Fantastic artwork of @Pete_Alonso20Here it is. My illustration and tribute to #ROY #RookieOfTheYear @Pete_Alonso20 Today’s @NYTSports page! #congratulations Such a well deserved award. @MLB @Mets #PeteAlonso #jackierobinsonrookieoftheyear #rookie #roy #polarbear #alonso - https://t.co/45IsLxyvx5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso spent the 2019 season lighting the baseball world on fire, but he accomplished an even more impressive feat along the way: stealing the heart of New York (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/HwtPiW5TFbTV / Radio Network
-
POLL: Should Mets Sign Former Yankees reliever Dellin Betances? https://t.co/oDLZ9baQrp #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets