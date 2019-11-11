New York Mets
Pete Alonso Named NL Rookie of the Year
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 4m
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 11, 2019 – New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso tonight was named the 2019 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). Alonso received 29 of 30 first-place...
