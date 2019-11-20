New York Mets

Mets Merized
46267228_thumbnail

2019 Mets Report Card: Pete Alonso, 1B

by: Drew Keelan Mets Merized Online 59s

Pete Alonso, 1BPlayer Data: Age 24, B/T R/RPrimary Stats: 161 G, 693 PA, 53 HR, 120 RBI, 72 BB , 183 SO, .260 BA, .358 OBP, .583 SLGAdvanced Stats: .280 BABIP, .384 wOBA, 143 wRC+, 148 OPS+

Tweets