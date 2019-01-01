New York Mets

Brodie Van Wagenen explains why Mets trading Michael Conforto is unlikely

Asked on Monday at the GM meetings whether he would put Michael Conforto on a list of basically untouchable players along with Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz, Van Wagenen indicated that he would.

