New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Speaking With Fredi González For Bench Coach Position
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 36s
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the New York Mets have been in touch with former Marlins and Braves skipper, Fredi Gonzalez, regarding their vacant bench coach position.Gonzalez,
Tweets
-
Baldelli wins AL Manager of Year as Twins surprise https://t.co/AC2Qq29IdCTV / Radio Network
-
Let's try this again - Pete Alonso - the NL home run king - is making homers fun once more. #Mets (via @clint_manry) https://t.co/ht4Hy2NOXABlog / Website
-
RT @PeterBotte: Boone received the same amount of first-place votes as Baldelli, but was edged out for AL Manager of the Year by receiving four fewer second-place votes.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Baldelli edges Boone by 10 points.2019 AL Manager of the Year: Rocco Baldelli. Full voting details: https://t.co/LQDp7JHpLYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
They say sequels don't live up to the hype. They haven't met Jacob deGrom.TV / Radio Network
-
Boone received the same amount of first-place votes as Baldelli, but was edged out for AL Manager of the Year by receiving four fewer second-place votes.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets