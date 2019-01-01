New York Mets
Fredi Gonzalez reportedly another candidate for Mets bench coach vacancy
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 21s
Fredi Gonzalez has now joined the discussion to be the next bench coach for the Mets, it was reported by The New York Post's Mika Puma on Tuesday afternoon.
