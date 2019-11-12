New York Mets

New York Post
48235340_thumbnail

Fredi Gonzalez emerges as Mets bench coach candidate

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4m

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Fredi Gonzalez’s resume speaks loudly in the Mets’ search for a new bench coach. The 55-year-old Gonzalez has managed the Marlins and Braves within the NL East, and served as

Tweets