New York Mets

Metsblog
48236962_thumbnail

Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen touches on Amed Rosario, Dom Smith and more at GM Meetings

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 36s

It is Day 2 at the GM Meetings out in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen once again discussed multiple topics regarding his team heading into the offseason. Here's what you need to know about what Van Wagenen touched on...

Tweets